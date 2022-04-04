TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Caiden Bonsell’s complete game paced Tyrone Monday to a 7-1 win at home against Juniata Valley. The junior pitcher struck out five, allowing just three hits in the win.

At the plate, Luke Brooks led Tyrone with three hits, and three RBI.

After winning the 3A State championship last spring, Tyrone has opened the year with two wins after a 3-1 win over Hollidaysburg on Saturday.