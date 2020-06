We went 85 days without sports in the WTAJ coverage area.

Saturday, racing will return to Jennerstown Speedway. Baseball will also start in the George B. Kelley Federation in Altoona.

There could be other local sports leagues starting play as well, but to put it simply: sports are back.

You can watch a full compilation above of 55 different “Days Without Sports” skits which have been airing during sports at WTAJ News at 6 and 11 p.m.