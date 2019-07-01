Curve’s James Marvel called up to Triple-A

One of the Altoona Curve’s top players is moving closer to his big-league goal.

Curve pitcher James Marvel has been called up to Triple-A Indianapolis.

ROSTER MOVE:



RHP James Marvel is being promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis



Over the last month, he led the EL with a 5-0 record and 38 Ks.



In 21 Double-A starts, James went 12-6 with a 3.12 ERA. pic.twitter.com/EpyQRhRuDU — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) July 1, 2019

Marvel is now one step away from playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.