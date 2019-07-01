Curve’s James Marvel called up to Triple-A

WTAJ
by: Peter Terpstra
One of the Altoona Curve’s top players is moving closer to his big-league goal.
Curve pitcher James Marvel has been called up to Triple-A Indianapolis.
ROSTER MOVE:RHP James Marvel is being promoted to Triple-A IndianapolisOver the last month, he led the EL with a 5-0 record and 38 Ks.In 21 Double-A starts, James went 12-6 with a 3.12 ERA. pic.twitter.com/EpyQRhRuDU— Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) July 1, 2019
Marvel is now one step away from playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.