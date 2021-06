The Pennsylvania State fish is being honored with new jerseys, hats, name, and logo.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve changed their name and their look! But, just for the weekend!!

It's GAMEDAY for the Altoona Brookies! 🎣



For this weekend only, we're paying homage to PA's state fish, the Brook Trout, with these specialty jerseys and hats. You can bid on a game-worn and autographed jersey all weekend long via @LiveSource!



TICKETS » https://t.co/H5ybjCdwcb pic.twitter.com/SfDZEDHU7D — Altoona Brookies (@AltoonaCurve) June 25, 2021

This weekend, the state fish, the Brook Trout, is being honored.

The Brookies are wearing special jerseys and hats, as they take on the Harrisburg Senators.

The autographed, game-worn jerseys are being sold online.