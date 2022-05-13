ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — On a night where the Curve planned to dive deep into its bullpen, Altoona’s pitching came through in a 19 strikeout, 2-1 win.

It was a pitching duel as both clubs’ pitchers dominated the hill. Altoona was held hitless into the seventh when Blake Sabol double would give the Curve its first runner-in-scoring position of the game. Sabol would eventually score on a fielder’s choice giving Altoona a 1-0 lead.

Somerset tied the game in the ninth when Jeisson Rosario singled home a run and sent the game into extras.

In the extra frame back-to-back singles drove home Connor Scott as the Curve walk-off 2-1.

Altoona’s pitchers, Zach Matson, Travis MacGregor, Colin Selby, Enmanuel Mejia, and Will Kobos combined to allow just one run, on five hits while striking out 19. Kobos earned the win.

With the win Altoona moves to 14-17, game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday.