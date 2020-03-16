Curve GM Martin: “It’s not about baseball right now, it’s about community.”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be no baseball or any sports for the foreseeable future.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the world on a daily basis, and an important business in Altoona, the Altoona Curve.

WTAJ spoke with Curve general manager Derek Martin Monday afternoon regarding what to do during this “sports shutdown.”

“It’s not about baseball right now, it’s about the community,” Martin said.

Multiple reports suggest the baseball season won’t begin until at least July 1st and maybe even later, which would most likely condense the season to 81 games or fewer. The Minor League baseball season could be even shorter.

In the short-term, Martin says his team will be there for anyone in the community that needs assistance during this tough time.