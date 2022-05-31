ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Curve’s comeback attempt Tuesday night came up short against Bowie, as the Baysox takes the series opener 5-4. It’s Altoona’s third-straight loss.

Bowie scored all five of its runs in the first four innings as the Baysox attacked Altoona starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski for five runs on nine hits. He took his third loss of the year.

After going down 5-1, Altoona tried crawling out of the hole with small-ball runs. In the fourth a Matt Fraizer single plated one. An error on a swinging bunt got another in the fifth. And in the sixth a Brendt Citta single pulled Altoona within one. But the comeback ended there.

Bowie reliever Noah Denoyer settled in and shut down Altoona over the final three frames. He allowed just one run on three hits in four innings out of the bullpen, earning his first save of the season.

Altoona and Bowie continue their series Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.