Curve beat Rumble Ponies, win homestand

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-1 at PNG Field. Jonah Davis notched a homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Below is a game summary from the team.

Altoona Starter Cam Vieaux tamed the Rumble Ponies with nine strikeouts over six innings to power the Curve to a 5-1 victory on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Vieaux set a season high in strikeouts in his fourth start for Altoona this season. He did not walk a batter in his longest outing of the year. Vieaux allowed one run in the third inning after allowing back-to-back doubles to Matt Winaker and Manny Rodriguez.

Altoona’s offense remained lethal in the first inning with four runs. With runners on first and second, Rodolfo Castro knocked an RBI single to score Ji-Hwan Bae. Canaan Smith-Njigba later doubled home a run before Cal Mitchell scored another on a groundout. Jonah Davis capped off the inning with an RBI single. Altoona is outscoring teams 62-31 in the first inning this season.

The Curve were kept in check over the next six innings before Davis hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Eric Orze, his eighth shot of the season to make it 5-1. Orze allowed the one run in one inning of relief.

Binghamton starter Oscar De La Cruz took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings of work. Allan Winans tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

The Curve got three scoreless innings from the bullpen out of Shea Murray, Cam Alldred, and Cristofer Melendez. Alldred and Melendez each struck out one batter.

Castro recorded three hits in his return to the Curve lineup after a six-game stint with Pittsburgh. Davis also slashed three hits in the contest, while Josh Bissonette recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the series with two hits.

With the win, Altoona has its first series victory since June 13 against Akron. The Curve took four of six games from Binghamton and finished their 12-game homestand at 6-5 with one rainout.

Altoona travels to Somerset on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. RHP Travis MacGregor (3-2, 4.44) will start for Altoona, he’ll be opposed by RHP Janson Junk (4-1, 1.46) for Somerset. The Curve will return home on July 27 for a six-game series with Harrisburg.