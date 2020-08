Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby skates during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Crosby did not practice on Sunday, July 19, 2020 a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue. The team captain and two-time NHL MVP scored during an organized scrimmage on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

TORONTO (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel scored for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, tying the best-of-five qualifying series at one game apiece.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Canadiens.

The Canadiens opened the series with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday, but were flat from the start in Game 2 and never recovered.

Game 3 is Wednesday night.