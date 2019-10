The last two seasons, Penn State Football experienced heartbreak at the hands of Michigan State.

One constant factor has been Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke, who has torched the Nittany Lion defense for 658 yards passing, including the game-winner with less than 30 seconds to go last year at Beaver Stadium.

However, it’s not Lewerke’s arm that gives James Franklin and company fits, rather it’s his feet and ability to extend plays. Jack Wascher with more on the MSU signal caller.