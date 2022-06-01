Conemaugh Valley 2, Glendale 0

LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — A dropped third strike was the difference Wednesday as Conemaugh Valley beats Glendale 2-0 to win the District 6, 1A Championship.

The play happened in the fourth. The Blue Jays had runners on second and third with two outs when Glendale pitcher Madison Peterson got a swinging strikeout. But the pitched was dropped. The batter, Isabella Winkelman, raced down the line as the catcher threw down trying to get the final out. The throw was short, Winkleman and the first basemen collided. She was safe. The play allowed two Blue Jays to score, the only runs scored in the game.

Despite a seventh inning jam, Delanie Davison drew a couple pop flies, preserving the five hit shutout as Conemaugh Valley wins the district championship.

Southern Huntingdon 4, Claysburg-Kimmel 1

LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — A bases loaded double by Morgan Hileman in the third scored three giving the Rockets a 4-0 lead, one they’d hold Wednesday, winning the District 6, 2A Championship.

In the first Carlee Leidy hit a home run to start the scoring, and that set the stage for starting pitcher Allyson Leidy to leading Southern Huntington to the title, and state softball tournament.

DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 6A

Mifflin County 8, State College 0

CLASS 5A

Central Mountain 5, Bellefonte 3

CLASS 3A

Westmont Hilltop vs. Bald Eagle – 6/2 at SFU (1:00 p.m.)

CLASS 2A

Southern Huntingdon 4, Claysburg-Kimmel 1

CLASS 1A

Conemaugh Valley 2, Glendale 0