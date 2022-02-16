Conemaugh Township Jr high basketball coach retires after 39 years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After an incredible career that includes an astounding 495 wins over 39 years, Dave Jodon has retired as the Jr High Basketball coach at Conemaugh Township.

“I graduated here from Township. I played with their elementary program,” said Jodon. “It’s just been almost my whole life. My son went on and excelled in it so it’s meant a lot to me.”

Coach Jodon had offers throughout the years to become a varsity head coach, but his heart was always with Conemaugh Township and he found it being very rewarding being a leader of young men.

“I enjoy watching them grow and see all the success they have, not only on the court, but we have graduated doctors, Colonel’s in the air force, lawyers,” Jodon said. “There’s so many things and it’s just great to see them grow up and become model citizens.”

In his 39 years, Jodon had six undefeated seasons and only three losing seasons, but Jodon says at the junior high level it was never about the wins and losses; it’s about developing the fundamentals to be ready to play at the varsity level.

“I make the kids work hard. They have to run a lot. A lot of them don’t like that part of it, but it’s part of the game and that’s what I keep telling them, but we try to make it fun at the same time.”

Jodon had a lasting impact on everyone he coached and they are sad that he has finally called it a career.

“He’s the best. You can tell how much he cares. Obviously he’s done it for so long. He just wants everyone to improve,” said Tyler Stumpf, a 2018 graduate of Conemaugh Township. “He’s done such a good job building the foundation for the high school team. This school has had so much success for so many years and he’s one of the main reason’s why.”

Now Jodon is handing the reigns of the program over to Mike Rininger, who played for him in the 90s and has been his assistant coach for the past seven seasons.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Rininger. “It’s been a lot of work, but sitting by him I know he’ll forget more about basketball than I’ll ever know.”

This isn’t the last anyone has seen of Jodon. He will still be around in a volunteer role for the JV and varsity teams next season.