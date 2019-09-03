Clifford on calming nerves: “I was like alright, chill out man.”

University Park, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sean Clifford wasn’t immune to first game jitters.

Twice, Penn State started deep in Idaho territory on Saturday, but both times the Nittany Lions settled for field goals.

“I was kind of pissed off at myself so I was like alright, chill out man,” Clifford said.

The Ohio native fumbled an exchange on a read option and had a pass batted at the line of scrimmage in the first two series, that’s when “veteran” wide receiver KJ Hamler gave some advice.

“He just seemed a little uptight to me, he was a little jittery, I could tell with the handshakes,” Hamler said.

“Did you know how to calm him down?” A reporter asked.

“Just tell him to calm down,” Hamler said.

Clifford would go on to have more than 300 yards of total offense in just more than a half of football, including two touchdowns passes to Hamler.