UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sean Clifford only played two and a half quarters on Friday night, but what a 37ish minutes he put on for the country.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Ohio native earned co-offensive player of the week honors after his 26-31, 398 yds, 3 TD performance in College Park. Clifford’s passing yard mark was the third most in Penn State history for a single game.

Clifford has thrown for 1179 yards and 9 TDs against 1 INT, at the tune of 66% completion percentage.