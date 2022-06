STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield won its first ever State Championship in softball, defeating Tunkhannock 3-2 on a walkoff.

The Bison were on the ropes, down 2-0 in the fifth inning until Lauren Ressler hit a two run home to tie the game at 2. The Bison then loaded the bases in the seventh inning where Kaya Hannon hit a bloop single to win the game.

Clearfield won their final three games of the state tournament in walkoff fashion.