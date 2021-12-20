Chestnut Ridge wins thriller, Penn Cambria prevails in overtime

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47
Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Chestnut Ridge 60
North Star 76, Turkeyfoot Valley 53
Penn Cambria 63, Central 59
Portage Area 87, Berlin-Brothersvalley 83
State College 63, Carlisle 45
Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Carroll 60, Greater Johnstown 28
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop Guilfoyle 46
Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49
Hollidaysburg 58, Dubois 29
Richland 53, Central Cambria 23
