Chestnut Ridge takes third place in state wrestling

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After losing in the semi finals to Saucon Valley on Friday, Chestnut Ridge rebounded in the consolation bracket and defeated Brookville 35-26 to advance to the third place matchup.

Against Brookville the Lions were led by Jack Moyer and Daniel Moore who each recorded wins by pinfall at 152 and 172 pounds respectively.

In the third place match Chestnut Ridge made quick work of Boiling Springs, defeating them 39-17 to take home a trophy.

In the match Trevor Weyandt beat Ean Wilson by pinfall at 145 pounds and Ross Dull recorded a Major Decision win at 120 pounds.