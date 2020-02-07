Chestnut Ridge advances to semifinals in PIAA team wrestling championships

One school from our coverage area advanced the semifinals at the PIAA team wrestling championships and four other schools are still alive in the consolation bracket.

Chestnut Ridge defeated Westmont Hilltop 38-27 in the state duals quarterfinals. Chestnut Ridge will now take on Southern Columbia in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Hershey Center.

Below you can find state duals results:

AAA

State College defeated Garnet Valley 38-18 to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

State College will take on the loser of Waynesburg Central and Cathedral prep in the next round at 6 p.m.

AA

Westmont Hilltop will wrestle Notre Dame Green Pond in the next round at 4 p.m.

Southern Columbia defeated Brookville 47-18. Brookville will wrestle Montoursville in the next round at 4 p.m.

Reynolds defeated Forest Hills 47-20. Forest Hills will wrestle Hamburg in the next round at 4 p.m.