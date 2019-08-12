Cervelli rehabs with Curve, discusses effects of concussions

A crowd of 8.656 turned out Sunday in Curve, Pa. with the big attraction being a player who some feel shouldn’t be out there.

Francisco Cervelli began a rehab assignment Sunday for the Altoona Curve, going 1-4, while also catching seven innings. Cervelli is working his way back from another concussion suffered in May. It’s at least the sixth concussion Cervelli has dealt with in his 12 year MLB career.

However, Cervelli still wants to catch this season and beyond, saying this is what he loves to do. When asked about whether he fears long term effects from all these concussions, he says he used to but understands now how to be more cautious moving forward. For more on Cervelli, watch the video above.