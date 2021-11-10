Central’s Kling, PA’s top graded prospect, signs with LSU

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Paxton Kling has signed his National Letter Of Intent to play baseball at LSU.

Kling, an outfielder is graded as the top play in Pennsylvania, and regarded as one of the best high school baseball players in the county. Last season he batted .482.

He’s the second highest graded player, according to Perfect Game, on LSU’s top ranked recruiting class.

“Mainly with Baton Rouge, they absolutely love baseball,” he said during a signing ceremony Wednesday. “LSU loves baseball. Their fans are all diehards, they’re either cheering for football in the fall or cheering for baseball in the spring so I just can’t wait to get down to that atmosphere, enjoy my time down there, and play in front of all those fans.”