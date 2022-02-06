Central PA is catching curling fever

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Saturday night, 30 people from all across Central Pennsylvania gathered at Galactic Ice for Rail City Club’s Open House.

This 75-minute event presented by the club’s USCA-certified curling instructors introduced the young and old to the sport of curling. The event started with a classroom introduction to the sport followed by the participants going down to the ice learning how to throw the stones and sweep the ice.

The Rail City Club was founded in 2018 and calls Galactic Ice their home. The club’s members gather weekly for league and open format games. With the Olympics this year, the club is holding multiple events to help people better understand this sport which is sometimes called chess on ice.

There is a full 3-hour Learn to Curl event scheduled for February 19th at Galactic Ice. This event is open to all. All equipment is provided by the club. Participants are asked to wear rubber bottom shoes. Tickets are limited. Click here for more information.