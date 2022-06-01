DUBOIS 2, CENTRAL MOUTAIN 9
BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Central Mountain built an early lead it would squander in a 9-2 win over Dubois in the district 6 championship.
The Wildcats got out to an early start, scoring six runs in the first inning. Central Mountain added another three runs throughout to win the District 6, 5A Title for the second-straight year. Central Mountain sophomore Connor Foltz had a pair of home runs.
Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
DISTRICT 5 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
CLASS 6A
Altoona 10, State College 0
CLASS 5A
Central Mountain 9, Dubois 2
CLASS 4A
Bellefonte 14, Juniata 2
CLASS 3A
Central 7, Penns Valley 1
CLASS 2A
Mount Union 12, Portage 3
CLASS 1A
Bishop McCort 7, Williamsburg 4