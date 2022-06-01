DUBOIS 2, CENTRAL MOUTAIN 9

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Central Mountain built an early lead it would squander in a 9-2 win over Dubois in the district 6 championship.

The Wildcats got out to an early start, scoring six runs in the first inning. Central Mountain added another three runs throughout to win the District 6, 5A Title for the second-straight year. Central Mountain sophomore Connor Foltz had a pair of home runs.

DISTRICT 5 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

CLASS 6A

Altoona 10, State College 0

CLASS 5A

Central Mountain 9, Dubois 2

CLASS 4A

Bellefonte 14, Juniata 2

CLASS 3A

Central 7, Penns Valley 1

CLASS 2A

Mount Union 12, Portage 3

CLASS 1A

Bishop McCort 7, Williamsburg 4



