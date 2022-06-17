STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Central dominated Lancaster Central 13-2 to capture their first State Championship since 2017 as they finished off their season undefeated at 27-0.

A six run second inning fueled the Dragons to a 7-0 lead early on and they never looked back. This was Central’s 21st win by double digit runs. On the season Central outscored opponents by more that 300 runs.

The Dragons were fueled after losing to Tyrone in the playoffs last season and they were determined to finish it off in 2022.

“If that’s all they want to play. Go ahead. That’s what the score says for itself.” said senior LSU commit Paxton Kling. “If you want to if you want to mess with the gods of baseball. 13 to two. I mean, it just came to them. So but we’re luckily happy to win this game. And it was a great feeling.”