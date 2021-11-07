Central Cambria’s McGregor steps down as head coach

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Central Cambria head football coach Shane McGregor announced Saturday evening he is stepping down as head coach of the Red Devils.
In a statement on Twitter, McGregor said it was his decision to step away after five years as head coach at his alma mater.
He said the decision was not bitter, “but rather a sense of fulfillment and peace.”
McGregor was a former quarterback for Penn State.
