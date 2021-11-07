Central Cambria’s McGregor steps down as head coach

McGregor announced on Twitter that he will be stepping down as head coach at Central Cambria.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Central Cambria head football coach Shane McGregor announced Saturday evening he is stepping down as head coach of the Red Devils.

In a statement on Twitter, McGregor said it was his decision to step away after five years as head coach at his alma mater.

A brief bit of news straight from me (Coach McGregor) here. To say “it has been an honor” would be a severe understatement. ✊🏼 #GoDevils pic.twitter.com/Z2UDqP5H9I — CC Football (@CCRedDevilFball) November 6, 2021

He said the decision was not bitter, “but rather a sense of fulfillment and peace.”

McGregor was a former quarterback for Penn State.

