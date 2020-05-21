Carolina Panthers coach sends message to State High graduating class

Matt Rhule gradated from State College Area High School in 1993. Since then, he played for Penn State and became the head coach of Temple and Baylor.

He became the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in January.

Wednesday night, the State College community organized an event where local sports venues turned on the field lights to honor the 2020 graduating class. The group of seniors will not get a traditional ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCASD also released this message from Rhule offering encouragement to the graduating class.

Thank you Coach Matt Rhule, head coach of the NFL Carolina Panthers and State College HS alum, for your words of encouragement to our @StateCollegeHS class of 2020.

