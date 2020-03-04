Cameron County’s Sestina reflects on college career

Nate Sestina grew up in Central PA and is now finishing up his college career at one of basketball’s blue blood schools.

Former Cameron County High School star Sestina played his first three seasons of eligibility at Bucknell and then graduate transferred to Kentucky. His final year has had its difficulties. Sestina came back from a broken wrist and also had a shoulder injury scare.

He played his final game at Rupp Arena against Tennessee Tuesday night. Tennessee defeated No. 6 Kentucky 81-73. Sestina finished with two points.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear Sestina reflect on his college career.