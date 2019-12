Cambria Heights basketball player Chloe Weakland is right on the edge of hitting a career milestone.

Weakland scored 18 points in CH’s game against Bishop Carroll Wednesday night. She now sits at 991 career points – that’s nine points away from 1,000 career points.

Weakland needed 27 points in her team’s 70-42 win over BC to hit the milestone. The Highlanders will play Marion Center Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at home.