Cambria Heights Softball makes school history, onto States

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria Heights Softball team made history, June 2, by winning their first-ever District 6 championship.
At the Saint Francis University’s softball complex, the Lady Highlanders faced the Bald Eagle Area School in the 3A district championship game. After facing a two-run deficit, the Highlanders came back to tie 2-2 during the fourth inning.
The Highlanders scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the top-seeded and reigning champion, Bald Eagle 3-2.
This was Cambria Height’s 1st appearance in the Division 6 softball finals. The team will go on to face the loser of the District 3 Championship game, happening June 3, in the PIAA playoffs.
