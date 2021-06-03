Cambria Heights Softball makes school history, onto States

The Cambria Heights softball team defeated the Bald Eagle Area School District in the 6A championship game, June 2. Credit: Cambria Heights Athletics Facebook.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria Heights Softball team made history, June 2, by winning their first-ever District 6 championship.

At the Saint Francis University’s softball complex, the Lady Highlanders faced the Bald Eagle Area School in the 3A district championship game. After facing a two-run deficit, the Highlanders came back to tie 2-2 during the fourth inning.

The Highlanders scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the top-seeded and reigning champion, Bald Eagle 3-2.

This was Cambria Height’s 1st appearance in the Division 6 softball finals. The team will go on to face the loser of the District 3 Championship game, happening June 3, in the PIAA playoffs.

