Cambria Heights’ historic win leads district basketball playoffs Thursday

The Cambria Heights Lady Highlanders took down West Shamokin 61-40 to advance to the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2010.

You can find full video coverage of District 6 playoff basketball in the video above from Thursday, Feb. 20.

The week’s results are below:

Monday 2-17

Boys basketball

2A

(8) United defeated (9) Claysburg-Kimmel 89-69

(7) Penns Manor defeated (10) Bishop McCort 61-57



Girls basketball

2A

(8) Glendale defeated (9) Southern Huntingdon 50-46

3A

(8) Penns Valley defeated (9) Mt. Union 67-25

(7) West Shamokin defeated (10) Richland 56-45

5A

(4) DuBois defeated (5) Bellefonte 46-43

Tuesday 2-18

Boys basketball

3A

(8) Cambria Heights defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 60-49

Girls basketball

1A

(4) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy defeated (5) Saltsburg 42-39

(3) Purchase Line defeated (6) Williamsburg 60-44

4A

(1) Forest Hills defeated (4) Bedford 60-36

(3) Huntingdon defeated (2) Juniata 50-38

Wednesday 2-19

Boys basketball

4A

(1) Huntingdon defeated (4) Penn Cambria 75-45

(2) Tyrone defeated (3) Central 48-46



Girls basketball

2A

(1) Bellwood-Antis defeated Glendale 72-33

(4) Bishop Guilfoyle defeated (5) Homer Center 74-51

(2) Penns Manor defeated (7) Claysburg-Kimmel 64-40

(6) Bishop McCort defeated (3) Juniata Valley 62-52

5A

(1) Hollidaysburg defeated DuBois 52-36

(2) Portage defeated (3) Obama Academy 56-45

Thursday 2-20

Boys basketball

2A

(1) Bishop Guilfoyle defeated United 85-46

(2) West Branch defeated Penns Manor 65-53

(3) Portage defeated (6) Purchase Line 70-37

(4) Homer Center defeated (5) Southern Huntingdon 68-51

Girls basketball

3A

(1) Tyrone defeated Penns Valley 69-42

(2) Cambria Heights defeated West Shamokin 61-40

(6) Penn Cambria defeated (3) Central 46-40

Friday 2-21

Boys basketball

1A

(5) Blacklick Valley at (1) Bishop Carroll 7 p.m.

(3) Saltsburg at (2) Williamsburg 7 p.m.

3A

CH/PO at (1) Ligonier Valley 7 p.m.

(5) Penns Valley at (4) West Shamokin 7 p.m.

(7) Bellwood-Antis at (2) Westmont 7 p.m.

(6) Mt. Union at (3) Richland 7 p.m.

6A

(2) State College vs. (1) Altoona at Mt. Aloysius 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

6A

(2) Altoona vs. (1) State College at Mt. Aloysius 6 p.m.

3A

(5) Central Cambria at (4) United 7 p.m.

Saturday 2-22

Boys basketball

5A – Finals

(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

1A

ST. J/Saltsburg at (1) Blacklick Valley 4 p.m.

Williamsburg/PL at (2) Bishop Carroll 3 p.m.

You can view PIAA District 6 boys basketball brackets here.

You can view PIAA District 6 girls basketball brackets here.