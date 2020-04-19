Burke duo leaves behind legacy tough to top

JOHNSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) – It’s never easy being the son of a coach.

“There are those who still don’t give him the credit because he’s the coaches son,” Richland basketball coach, Greg Burke said,

From the time he was born, his son Caleb had a calling.

“He was born and raised around athletics,” Greg Burke said.

And all Caleb wanted to do was play basketball for his dad.

“I just saw how they won, and I just kind of grew up with him always being there, so we were always expecting me and my buddies that Coach Burke was going to be our coach, and that’s who we want to play for,” Caleb Burke said.

Entering high school at Richland, Caleb found his footing on the football field, but the hardwood always had appeal to him

“My dad always told me that football players, when they play basketball, people get to see them without a football helmet on, they like to see them up and close, so people are going to come and watch you just to see what you look like on the basketball court,” Caleb said.

A duo that’s helped guide Richland to 87 wins in four years, a journey with its share of highs and lows.

“I’d say 70% of the time, he would understand and he would feel what I’m going through but the other 30% when he wouldn’t care, that’s the part that sucked,” Caleb said.

But no matter what.

“We argue a lot, but at the end of the game, there’s always a hug. A hi-five and a hug, that’s the most important thing,” Caleb said.

A journey ended before it should have due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not knowing that it was my last game, that part still really upsets me. I have a bunch of emotions right now that still haven’t changed, I’m still angry, upset, sad. It’s bittersweet,” Caleb said.

A proper sendoff between two Richland icons taken away, no matter how much the two wanted to avoid it.

“With my son, I’ve sort of tried to put it on the back burner because I don’t want it to be about him and I. I wanted Caleb to play his last game as hard as he could because there would be no doubt he was the hardest working player on that basketball court. And all I wanted for him is to show our fans in the stands potentially one of the best basketball players to ever come through Richland,” Greg said.

A legacy created together, one shot at a time.

“At the end of the day, I am his biggest fan, and I don’t think I’ll have another player like him for as long as I coach,” Greg said.

Caleb will focus on football when he heads to New Hampshire in the fall, making his dad a full-time fan, something he says he’s thrilled to be.