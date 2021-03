HERSHEY, Pa.(WTAJ) – The high school basketball season is officially over in Pennsylvania.

The Brookville boys took a tough loss in the 3A state championship game Saturday. Loyalsock pulled off the 75-53 win to take home the title.

Brookville was the third local team to finish the season in the state championship game. The Bishop Guilfoyle girls were the lone team to win a championship in the WTAJ coverage area.

