Braxton becomes 4th player in SFU history with 1K rebounds

Local Sports
LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Senior Keith Braxton became just the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, finishing the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Braxton joins Maurice Stokes, Larry Lewis and Jim McClellan as the only other players in program history with 1,000 career rebounds. Lewis was the most recent, accomplishing the feat in 1969. He passed McClellan in the process to rank third in program history in rebounding.

He also passed Darshan Luckey for 5th place on the school’s scoring list and Jamaal King for fifth in career assists. He is the only player in program history to rank in the top five in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

