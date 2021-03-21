Bratt’s overtime winner carries Devils past Penguins, 2-1

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mike Matheson, right, battles with New Jersey Devils’ Miles Wood (44) in front of goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Devils won 2-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.

The Devils won for the third time in four games, and have won for the second time in three games against Pittsburgh. The Devils had three wins in their previous 13 games before Sunday.

Bratt scored his second of the season and continued a four-game point streak, while Sami Vatanen also scored his second of the season for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots for the Devils. Sidney Crosby scored his 12th of the season for Pittsburgh, who lost for the third time in four games.