BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After multiple delays because of COVID-19, the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held on Saturday.

Five individuals and a team were inducted. John Hayes, John Lingenfelter, Eric Malone, Eddie Miller, and Tawney Nardozza, and the 1970 Bishop Guilfoyle boy’s basketball team were honored.

Julie Roseborough, the Bellwood Antis girl’s track coach founder, received Hall’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Central’s Parker Gregg and Claysburg Kimmel’s Bailey Garver received scholarships.



Former Heisman Trophy winner, Doug Flutie was the keynote speaker. Flutie was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame the same year as Joe Paterno.