Bishop Guilfoyle sweeps District 6 titles

The Bishop Guilfoyle boys and girls both took home District 6 2A championships Thursday.

The BG girls defeated Penns Manor 52-49 in overtime. The team was the No. 4 seed in the district tournament. This comes after the Marauders took home the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship earlier this month.

The BG boys defeated Portage 66-47. The boys team is now 23-3 on the season and has won the District 6 championship for the last three years.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full coverage.

