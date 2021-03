ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bishop Guilfoyle girls had a day to remember.

The Lady Marauders defeated Jenkintown 62-47 in the 1A state title game Friday afternoon. It marked the first state title for the Bishop Guilfoyle girls since 2010. The team has seven state championships total.

We caught up with the team as soon as they stepped off the bus after the ride back from Hershey. Watch the video at the top of this story for more.