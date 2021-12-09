Late score lifts Marauders to a Class A title

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An Altoona man is facing a slew of felony charges after a teen came forward about him raping her at least 20 times.

Kevin P. Myers, 45, of Altoona was said to be a friend of the teen's family since she was 7 years old, according to her statement to police. She said that she had helped Myers in her father's garage and he began to text and message her. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while schools were closed, Myers would pick her up for days on end while he was on the road, driving truck and making deliveries in various states. She said he made her tell her parents she was staying with a friend.