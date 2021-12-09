Late score lifts Marauders to a Class A title

HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – Karson Kiesewetter connected with Cooper Rother for a 15-yard touchdown in the final minutes of Thursday’s Class A title game, lifting Bishop Guilfoyle past Redbank 21-14.
It’s BG’s fourth title in eight years.
SCORING PLAYS
1Q: 0:26 – Bishop Guilfoyle’s Karson Keisewetter 1 yard touchdown run. 7-0 BG
3Q: 4:18 – Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain 38-yard touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock 7-7
3Q: 2:47 -Bishop Guilfoyle’s Karson Keisewetter 57 yard pass to Anthony Cioffari 14-7 BG
4Q: 4:38 – Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain 38-yard touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock 14-14
4Q: 3:21 – Bishop Guilfoyle’s Cooper Rother 14-yard rushing touchdown 21-14 BG
We will continue to update you when information becomes available.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.