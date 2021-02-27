Bishop Guilfoyle complete comeback in LHAC Championship win over Johnstown

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The rematch lived up to the hype.

Bishop Guilfoyle basketball defeated Johnstown 55-50 in overtime to pull off a comeback win in the LHAC Championship game. The Trojans led 28-21 at halftime, but the Marauders fed on hot shooting to pull off the comeback.

Bishop Guilfoyle hit 11 three-pointers on the day. Cam Khoza led Bishop Guilfoyle with 14 points. Patrick Haigh finished with 13.

It marks three LHAC championships for BG in the last four years. Johnstown won last year’s matchup with a three-pointer in the final 10 seconds of the game.

Joziah Wyatt-Taylor led the Trojans with 28 points and 13 rebounds. He also scored his 1000th career point.

Number 999 and 1,000! Congratulations to Joziah Wyatt Taylor for scoring his 1,000th Point! pic.twitter.com/iiGc8Yu5cG — Johnstown Trojan Athletics (@GJSDAthletics) February 27, 2021

Congratulations to Joziah Wyatt-Taylor who scored his 1,000th Point at the 1:42 mark of the 4th Quarter of the LHAC Championship! Standing ovation from both BG and Johnstown fans!

Special moment for a very special athlete on a very special team, @trojanshoops. pic.twitter.com/DMX41ZIeTr — Johnstown Trojan Athletics (@GJSDAthletics) February 27, 2021

Saveon Holliday also had 10 points for Johnstown.

Both teams will next start playoff basketball in their respective district tournaments.