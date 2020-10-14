Bishop Guilfoyle, Central Cambria football game Friday canceled

Bishop Guilfoyle and Central Cambria will not play a football game this upcoming Friday.

According to Bishop Guilfoyle athletic director Joe Landolfi, someone on the sidelines of the Marauders’ last game Saturday later tested positive for COVID-19. The school learned of the positive test on Tuesday.

The individual who tested positive was not in contact with other students outside of the sideline Landolfi said in an email Tuesday night. After consulting the department of health, only those on the sidelines were considered in close proximity. Therefore, the school will remain open as planned.

According to a Central Cambria Facebook post, the Red Devils (3-2) will next start play in the District 6 AA playoffs.

Bishop Guilfoyle’s (3-2) next game on the schedule is at Bishop McCort on Friday, Oct. 23.

It is unclear if this will affect the Marauders next game. Landolfi said the team will monitor the situation as it unfolds.