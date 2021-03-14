Big Ten lands 9 teams in the NCAA Tournament field

Illinois’s Kofi Cockburn dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference championship, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – The Big Ten again has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any other conference.

The league’s record nine teams include a pair of No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s in the 68-team field. Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin all made the tournament field.

The Big Ten had eight teams in the last tournament played two years ago.

The ACC and Big 12 both got seven teams into this year’s tournament, the SEC has six and the Pac-12 five.

There are 11 conferences sending multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament. That also happened in 2019.