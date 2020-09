LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) - With less than 50 days until the election, it is crunch time for campaigning. You're also running out of time if you're not registered to vote. With that in mind, St. Francis red-shirt sophomore Ty Stewart is working to get his fellow classmates signed up. On top of classes and the Red Flash back to practice, Stewart has been going around campus urging people to sign up to vote at AllintoVote.org, a non partisan voting campaign.

"Coach Krimmel (he was) very supportive behind my idea and we really got this thing moving, Stewart told WTAJ. (We) Got this thing into action and we're both passionate about getting 100% participation."