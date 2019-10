We you our latest Big Ol Fish segment from Thursday, Oct. 24.

We feature Rhiley who is very proud of his fish. Rhiley’s grandmother Teri Strayer sent in this photo and said he has caught around 20 fish already.

You can submit your photos to sports@wtajtv.com with a brief description for a chance to be featured on our Big Ol Fish segment in sports every Thursday.

Watch the video above for more.