We bring you our latest edition of Big Ol Fish from Thursday, May 21.

Seven-year-old Ava Peterson from State College caught two fish at Black Moshannon State Park. She caught a blue gill and a chain pickerel with her father Kyle Peterson.

You can submit your photos by emailing them to sports@wtajtv.com with a brief description. You can watch Big Ol Fish during sports on WTAJ at 6 p.m and/or 11 p.m. every Thursday.