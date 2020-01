We feature our latest edition of Big Ol Fish from Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

We once again feature a photo sent in by Jeff Williams.

Jay Williams, Jock Williams and Brandon Teeter are out on an ice fishing trip at Black Moshannon State Park. They caught a few fish that day.

You can submit your photos to sports@wtajtv.com with a brief description. You can catch Big Ol Fish Thursdays during sports at 6 or 11 p.m. on WTAJ News.