We bring you our latest edition of Big Ol Fish from Thursday, Jan. 16.

Jock Williams caught two big steelheads while fishing with his son Jay at Elk Creek near Erie.

You can submit your photos to sports@wtajtv.com with a brief description for a chance to be featured on Big Ol Fish. You can catch Big Ol Fish every Thursday during sports at 6 or 11 p.m. on WTAJ.