We bring you our latest edition of Big Ol Fish from Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Paula Himes submitted this photo of her son who caught a 42 inch musky in the Juniata River last summer.

You can submit your photos to sports@wtajtv.com for a chance to be featured on Big Ol Fish.

You can watch Big Ol Fish Thursdays at 6 p.m. during sports on WTAJ.