Through three games this season, LSU commit Paxton Kling has yet to make an out. On Monday Kling added three more hits, walked twice, and scored three times to lead Central to a 16-4 win over Bellwood-Antis.

The Dragons used great plate discipline all game which led to them scoring six runs in the opening frame thanks to walks and wild pitches.

Central broke the game open with seven runs in the 5th inning, highlighted by a two run homer from Devon Boyles. The Dragons improve to 3-0 on the season and have outscored opponents 46-6 on the season.