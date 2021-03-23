Berlin means business: Mountaineers heading to Hershey for the first time

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin faced off against Clarion on Monday night in the Class A Boys Basketball Semifinals.

Berlin started on an 11-2 run in the first quarter before Clarion went on a run of their own. In the final seconds of the quarter, Elijah Sechler would drain a three pointer to put Berlin up 22-15.

Sechler had 16 points at the half, 24 on the night for the Mountaineers. Freshman Pace Prosser had 19 points on the night.

Berlin would be in full control of the game in the second half. They win with a final score of 78 to 52. The Mountaineers are heading to Hershey for the Class A title game for the first time ever.