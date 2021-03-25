Berlin boys edged in state title game

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Berlin-Brothersvalley basketball team had a season to remember falling just one win short of a state title.

The Berlin boys pushed Nativity BVM to overtime, but fell 51-47 at the Giant Center Thursday afternoon in the PIAA 1A state championship game.

Berlin had a 10-point lead at halftime. That lead grew to 14 points in the third quarter. Nativity pulled off the comeback tying the game with 30 seconds left and sending it to overtime.

In overtime, free throws were the difference. The Hilltoppers hit all of their free throws en route to a four-point win.

Elijah Sechler led Berlin with 20 points. Freshman Pace Prosser had a standout performance finishing with 15 points.

Berlin finished the season 27-2. It was the first appearance in the state title game for the Mountaineers.