Benzel’s career high leads Saint Francis women past Towson

The Saint Francis women picked up a win over Towson on the road Tuesday 78-69.

Altoona native Lili Benzel led the team with a new career-high 21 points. Benzel shot 5-11 from beyond the arc and 8-17 overall.

Benzel was one of four players scoring in double figures. Former Bellwood-Antis Blue Devil Karson Swogger had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Jenna Mastellone scored 12 points and Jada Dapaa scored 10.

Saint Francis moves to 4-4 overall and will host Long Island University on Jan. 7 and 8 to resume NEC play.

